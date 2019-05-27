Armenian Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, speaks about recent ceasefire violation cases

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation; Stéphane Visconti of France; and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the United States of America on May 27, who are in Armenia on a regular regional visit. Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was also present at the meeting.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the meetings was aimed at exchanging opinions on the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

The Defense Minister of Armenia highlighted the role of the operative connection established between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in October 2018.

Davit Tonoyan drew the attention of the Co-chairs on the large-scale military exercises of Azerbaijan in May, which were held without informing the international community, as well as the ceasefire violation cases with participation of snipers that have intensified during the recent period. Defense Minister Tonoyan noted that despite of the mentioned negative tendencies, Armenia continues supporting unconditional commitment to ceasefire, prevention of incidents and implementation of measures aimed at reducing risks for ruling out any type of provocation.

Davit Tonoyan also added that the Armed Forces of Armenia and Defense Army of Artsakh attentively follow the situation and keep under control any movement of the opposite side, aiming to ensure favorable conditions for the negotiations by preserving tactical and strategic balance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan