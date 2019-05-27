PM Pashinyan to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28-29 to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nursultan city.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan is scheduled to hold bilateral official meetings during the visit.

Pashinyan will aslo visit the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan. He will also meet with the Armenian community in Kazakhstan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan