Armenia’s economic activity indexes according to sectors

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index of Armenia grew by 7% in January-April 2019 against the same period of 2018, while only in April the growth amounted to 9.2% against last April, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

Industrial output of the period of January-April 2019 rose by 4.5% against the same period of last year, while only in April it grew by 13.2% against last April.

Construction grew by 8% in January-April, and 1.8% only in April.

Significant growth was recorded also in domestic trade turnover – 9.8% in January-April and 9% only in April.

Service volume has grown by 17 and 16.2% respectively.

The consumer price index increased by 1.7% in January-April, and by 2.2% only in April.

Industrial producer price index rose by 0.4% in January-April 2019 against the same period of 2018, and by 0.6% in April 2019 against April 2018.

The electricity production volume dropped by 9.2% in January-April, but rose by 8.9% in April only.

Average monthly nominal salary in Armenia in January-April increased by 6.2% making 177 thousand 171 drams, while the salaries in the public sector rose by 6.7% and 4.8% in the private sector. The average monthly nominal salary rose by 12.2% in public sector and 4.2% in private sector in April 2019 against April 2018.

Foreign trade turnover declined by 4.2% in January-April 2019 against the same period of 2018, but it rose by 15.9% in April 2019 against April 2018.

The AMD exchange rate against the US dollar was 486.49 in January-April 2019, and 484.29 in April.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan