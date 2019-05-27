Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-05-19

YEREVAN, 27 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 480.18 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 537.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.45 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 609.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.56 drams to 19799.42 drams. Silver price вup by 1.15 drams to 224.62 drams. Platinum price вup by 34.73 drams to 12350.52 drams.