Extraordinary general session of judges of Armenia kicks off

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the judges of Armenia has kicked off today.

The meeting has been convened by the May 22 decision of President of the Court of Cassation Yervand Tundkaryan.

135 out of 234 judges of Armenia are participating in the session, and the meeting is considered valid when more than half of the judges attend it.

The session is being held in a close-door format.

