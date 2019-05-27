CSTO Secretary General nominee Stanislav Zas due in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Belarusian Secretary of Security Council, candidate for Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas is due in Yerevan on May 27, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the visit is a follow up to the Bishkek Foreign Ministerial meeting where it was decided to nominate Zas for Secretary General.

A meeting with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is expected.

The CSTO Secretary General position remains vacant since November 2018, when Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov was sacked after Yerevan launched criminal proceedings against him in the 2008 deadly post-election unrest probe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan