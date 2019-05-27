Armenian FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Twitter.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrived in Armenia on a regional visit.

The Co-Chairs will also visit Stepanakert and Baku.

