Playing Europa League final in Baku is scandalous - Leno

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says it is a "scandal" for this year's Europa League final to be held in Baku, amid a highly publicized omission of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the showpiece due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"It's a scandal that he cannot play because of that, he works hard all season and cannot come to such a final for political reasons," he told Kicker. "I'm just sorry for him [Mkhitaryan]."

He also responded to calls on boycotting the event: "The club wants the title, they want to go to the Champions League, and if Arsenal and Chelsea refuse, they would probably be excluded from UEFA. That's not so easy."

Mkhitaryan will not travel with Arsenal to Baku due to personal safety concerns.

