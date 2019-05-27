PM’s spouse assures they are not constrained to receive donation from anyone for My Step and City of Smile foundations

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Everyone is free to make donations for the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations in case of wish, Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the two foundations, told reporters.

In response to the reporter’s view that some representatives of the previous leadership were making donations to a charitable fund and were being criticized because of wanting to receive privileges, now as well the same persons make donations.

“I want to recommend to all of us to finally get rid of making comparisons and the tradition of projecting the phenomena of the past on the current leadership and relations. Everyone is free to make a donation to our two foundations. Previously, by making a donation to a fund was a monopoly, not all had a right to make a donation to the foundation led by the spouse of the head of state. Sometimes in our meetings people want to clarify via a mediation whether they can make a donation”, Anna Hakobyan said.

She assured that they do not have such problems and thanked all donors.

Asked whether they are not interested in the origins of sums which they receive as a donation, Mrs. Hakobyan said there are banking relations, the bank checks the origins of foreign transfers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan