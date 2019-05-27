150 children, young people receive treatment support from City of Smiles foundation

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The City of Smiles charitable foundation, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, has donated since its commencement nearly 120,000,000 drams in assistance for the treatment of children and young people suffering cancer and blood diseases.

“As of today, the City of Smiles foundation has assisted more than 150 children and young people,” Executive Director of the foundation Esther Demirchyan said at a news conference.

“It is with regret that I have to mention that this number is growing daily, we have applications every day. We don’t have any problems with registration, we never refuse anyone,” she said.

