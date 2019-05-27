Armenia-China visa-free regime to enter into force after completion of agreement’s ratification procedures – MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The agreement on mutual visa exemption signed by the foreign ministers of Armenia and China will enter into force after the completion of its ratification procedures by the two countries: before this the current visa system will operate between the two states, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry.

-On May 25 the foreign ministers of Armenia and China signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for ordinary passport holders. Could you say, please, when will the agreement enter into force?

-You know that any signed international agreement enters into force when its ratification or approval procedures are completed by the two states. As for the current agreement, I would like to state that after the completion of these procedures by the two countries, the foreign ministry will inform the public about the date of the agreement’s entry into force. But before the agreement enters into force, the current visa system will still operate between Armenia and China.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan