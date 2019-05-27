City of Smile charity foundation raises 600.000 USD funds during meetings in US

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. City of Smile charitable foundation of Armenia has raised 600.000 USD based on the meetings held in the United States, the Foundation’s executive director Ester Demirchyan said during today’s press conference in Yerevan.

“We visited Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York. We attended gala dinners. And the main fundraising for the Foundation has been carried out through these gala dinners during which the foundation’s activity has been introduced. We have introduced our activity and the programs for the future. A total of 600.000 USD has been raised. But there are still some processes in connection with their collection and transfer. I think we will receive the funds in the near future”, she said.

Among the visits she highlighted the visit to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Today the hospital is one of the best centers in the world and has been created by the St. Jude Global Union where Armenia was one of the first countries to join the Union.

Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of City of Smile and My Step charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyan, visited the US in early April together with the executive directors of the two foundations.

