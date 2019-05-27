Kazakh companies interested in Armenian market – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The relations of Armenia and Kazakhstan remain at a high level, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev said during a press conference today, stating that there are no contradictions between the two countries.

“As for the trade turnover, I want to state that these three years that I work here show that there is an obvious growth. In particular, in 2017 the trade turnover increased 2.5 million USD which comprises nearly 28%, whereas in 2018 the growth comprised 50-52%”, the Ambassador said.

He added that if the mutual interests of the business of the two states are put on coordinated basis, there will be serious results. The Ambassador said the export of Armenian goods to Kazakhstan increases. In the first place is the export of wine and brandy, which comprised 22% in 2016, but according to the latest data it has reached 38%. In the second place are precious jewels by which the Armenian masters have always been distinguished.

The Kazakh companies are interested in the Armenian market. According to the Ambassador, in addition to the fact that the Kazakh companies are represented in several areas, currently there is also an interest towards goods processing, sale of oil products and etc.

“The fact is that talks are not only underway, but also a good contractual base is being prepared, which approaches its completion”, Timur Urazayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan is also interested in Armenia’s experience in the IT industry, and in this regard mentioned the experience of the TUMO Center.

“We expect that a similar center will also open in Kazakhstan. We are also interested in other educational programs relating to the information technologies. Currently the Kazakh partners are holding discussions for implementing joint programs”, he stated.

