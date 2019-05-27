President of Kazakhstan meets with EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, Tengrinews.kz reported.

During the meeting the two officials discussed issues relating to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as the agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which is dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the signing of the EAEU agreement by Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President highlighted the need to deepen the multilateral partnership with the member states of the Union.

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan on May 29. The session will be chaired by the President of Kazakhstan. The meeting will be attended by Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

