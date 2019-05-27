Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

9.2% economic activity index registered in Armenia in April 2019


YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. 9.2% economic activity index has been registered in Armenia in April 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

He informed that in April 2018 the economic activity index comprised 7.3%.

“We move forward”, the PM said.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration