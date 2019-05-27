Talented people live in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 27 participated in the My Step For Syunik Province investment-business forum and the EXPO of local production which is attended by small, medium and large business representatives, investors, foreign businessmen and etc. The forum is being held in Tatev village of Syunik province.

“Dear Governor of Syunik province, respectful members of Cabinet, dear MPs, governors, representatives of the diplomatic corps, journalists and guests, in fact on my way I was thinking about how to start my speech, because I had several options in my mind, but you predetermined it with your words by talking about crazy ideas. What is taking place in Armenia is just the great debate between craziness and realism. Our political task is to make Armenia a country of people who believe in their strengths and know that these ideas can be implemented in Armenia.

This is not just a statement, because what has happened in Armenia and continues happening, is, in fact, the implementation of this idea. The economic development of Armenia should rely on an individual effort, no matter what is the level of that effort, because what we have in reality, we first of all have it as an idea. Tatever, which is one of the most beautiful sites in Armenia, is the idea of a group of people. And our key task is to provide courage to many people to create, think, dream and implement in Armenia.

These forums in provinces serve this goal so that we can address this message to the residents of all provinces because the economic development first of all relies on individuals.

Of course, the entry of major investors to Armenia is very important, but I think that they firstly are attracted by the talented people. Our task is to show that talented people live in Armenia who are able to create an environment for the implementation of other people’s dreams. I welcome today’s forum and wish good luck to all of us on implementing this important mission. Talented people live in Armenia, and our task is to do so that they see, believe and win”, the PM said in his remarks.

The investment-business forum aims at involving the businessmen operating in Armenia and abroad in the development processes of the economy and communities of the province.

During the forum the attractiveness and potential of Syunik province are being presented.

An EXPO of local production has also opened. The PM is expected to tour the exhibition to get acquainted with the local production.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan