My Step foundation raises over 1 million USD funds based on meetings held in US

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. My Step charitable foundation raised 1 million 60 thousand USD as a result of numerous meetings with various organizations and individuals held in the United States in early April, the Foundation’s executive director Hovhannes Ghazaryan told reporters today in Yerevan.

“As a result we have raised 1 million 60 thousand USD funds, and we will receive 500.000 USD if we properly implement the projects within 6 months. This condition has been set by the Manoogian Simone Fund. The fundraising is not a one-time process, we meet, present the actions, some people react quickly, the others need additional information”, Ghazaryan said.

He introduced the meetings held in the US.

Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan also had meetings. In fact, the meeting started in Washington D.C. with this status. “We had meetings in the Library of the Congress, then with the Congressmen where the PM’s spouse, who is also the chairwoman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, delivered remarks. We also had a meeting with the community. Thereafter, an event dedicated to the My Step foundation was held in Boston. We had meetings at different formats also in Los Angeles. The main meeting took place in the Alex theatre which was attended by around 1500 people. We also participated in an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Consulate”, he said.

Ghazaryan informed that they also met with the active women of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in New York during which they introduced the Foundation’s activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan