Syunik Governor calls on businessmen to invest in the province

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Syunik province Hunan Poghosyan called on investors to come and create in the province.

“I hope our initiative will concentrate the business potential of our province in one place. The place of holding the forum is not a coincidence: we have gathered in a hospitable place of Syunik which creates favorable atmosphere for the development of new projects and programs contributing to the development of the province. I want to call on the businessmen to come to Syunik, create in and develop the province”, he said.

The Syunik Governor added that the priority areas for the development of the province are tourism, agriculture, industry and IT.

‘My Step For Syunik Province’ business forum has kicked off in Tatev village of Armenia’s Syunik province.

The forum is attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ministers, governors, businessmen and other state officials.

The investment, business forum aims at involving the businessmen operating in Armenia and abroad in the development processes of the economy and communities of the province.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan