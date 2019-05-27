‘My Step For Syunik Province’ business forum kicks off in Armenia’s Tatev village

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. ‘My Step For Syunik Province’ business forum has kicked off in Tatev village of Armenia’s Syunik province.

The forum is attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ministers, governors, businessmen and other state officials.

The investment, business forum aims at involving the businessmen operating in Armenia and abroad in the development processes of the economy and communities of the province.

