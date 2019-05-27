Voter turnout in European Parliament elections reaches 50.5%

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The voter turnout in the elections of the European Parliament comprised 50.5% which is 8% higher compared to the last ballot in 2014, spokesman for the European Parliament told journalists in Brussels, summing up the preliminary results of the elections, TASS reported.

Leaders of all parties and candidates for the post of the head of the European Commission thanked all citizens of Europe for their involvement commenting on the elections.

The 2019 European Parliament elections started on May 23 in Great Britain and the Netherlands and the last polling stations were closed in Italy at 23:00 local time on May 26.