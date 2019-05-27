Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has met with Japan’s newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito during a visit to the country.

Trump is the first foreign leader to meet the new monarch of Japan.

The US President is also scheduled to have trade and security focused talks with PM Shinzo Abe.

In a sunny outdoor ceremony at the Imperial Palace, Trump shook hands with Emperor Naruhito and his wife, CNN reported.

"How are you? Thank you very much," Trump mouthed as he approached the Emperor and empress, who were both educated at Western universities and speak English.

Trump, Abe and their respective teams will be meeting Monday and having lunch together.

