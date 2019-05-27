Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

One dies, 11 injured in powerful earthquake in Peru


YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. A powerful earthquake was registered in northern Peru on May 26 as a result of which one person died and eleven more were injured, reports TASS.

The 8 magnitude quake’s epicenter was located 85 kilometers southeast of the city of Lagunas, with a population of 9,000. The earthquake struck at a depth of 105 kilometers.

Earth tremors were also felt in Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. Several villages in the departments of San Martin and Loreto were cut off from electricity. Many buildings were damaged, including houses and a hospital.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration