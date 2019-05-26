Chinese FM expresses readiness to enhance partnership with Armenia at Pashinyan meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on May 26th China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Councilor Wang Yi.

Pashinyan welcomed Yi in Armenia and warmly recalled his recent visit to China.

“I had very productive and good meetings with China’s President, Prime Minister and Chinese businessmen, and I am happy that as a result of our discussions we reached concrete agreements in the direction of developing mutually beneficial cooperation. Once again thank you for the invitation to participate in the Dialogue of Asian Civilizations Conference. This initiative has important significance in terms of strengthening cooperation, mutual trust between peoples and global stability. I would also like to emphasize that the Armenian and Chinese nations are united by firm human relations and warm hospitality,” Pashinyan said at the meeting.

Wang Yi thanked the Armenian Premier for the reception and participation in the Dialogue of Asian Civilizations Conference. He noted that China attaches importance to strengthening dialogue, developing mutually beneficial partnership and that Pashinyan’s meetings with China’s top leadership in Beijing and subsequent agreements once more emphasized the importance that both sides attach to the Armenian-Chinese relations and their continuous enhancement and strengthening.

The Chinese FM noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations the cooperation between Armenia and China is developing effectively, based on the two people’s mutual respect and friendship.

“We’re ready and set to deepen mutually beneficial partnership with Armenia, under your leadership,” Yi said.

PM Pashinyan said that the recent frequent high-level official mutual visits and meetings prove the positive dynamics of the Armenian-Chinese relations’ development, which the Armenian society is treating very well. Pashinyan attached importance to the visa waiver that was signed on May 26 between Armenia and China, which in his words will contribute to the development of not only humanitarian, but also business ties, and attraction of investments. In this context, the Armenian Premier also offered to consider prospects of establishing direct air communication.

The sides discussed issues concerning the enhancement of ties in a number of sectors within the framework of the reached bilateral agreements. Particularly, they discussed the possibilities for developing cooperation in road construction, infrastructure, IT, machinery, and enhancement of export markets for businesses and implementation of investment programs.

Both sides attached importance to cooperation in the construction of the North-South Highway. Pashinyan said the Armenian Government views the project to be not only a road infrastructure development program, but an opportunity of forming a communication corridor which can be an important ring in the context of the One Belt One Road initiative.

Wang Yi noted that China is interested in participating in the construction of the North-South Highway, given the project’s importance both for One Belt One Road initiative, as well as ensuring regional development and stability.

Pashinyan said that the Government of Armenia is taking steps to boost technological industry, and in this context is interested in deepening cooperation in the IT sector as well. The Armenian PM invited Chinese companies to participate in the upcoming Yerevan World Congress of Information Technologies (WCIT), which will take place October 6-9.

The Chinese FM noted that the high-tech sector is developing rapidly in his country, and being familiar with Armenia’s potential in this sector they are ready to discuss prospects of exchange of experience and development of partnership.

Yi thanked for the invitation to participate in the WCIT and noted that China will consider the level and opportunities of participation.

Nikol Pashinyan and Wang Yi also exchanged ideas over global and regional security challenges and attached importance to cooperation in the direction of strengthening global and regional stability.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Yi for China’s balanced stance over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

