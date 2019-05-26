President Sarkissian, Chinese FM Wang Yi laud “millennia-old” cooperation history between two nations

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on May 26 with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, State Councilor Wang Yi.

Welcoming the delegation, President Sarkissian said the recent high-level official visits are contributing to enhancing the Armenian-Chinese relations that are based on friendship, mutual trust and respect, Sarkissian’s Office said in a readout.

“The friendship between our nations did not start with the 1992 establishment of diplomatic and inter-governmental relations, our nations have a history of friendly cooperation spanning through centuries and millennia,” the Armenian President told Yi, adding that the Armenians and Chinese were successfully cooperating back during the Silk Road era.

The Chinese FM emphasized that the Armenians have a great contribution in the history of human civilization.

“The great Silk Road united our two peoples centuries ago. The Armenian and Chinese people treat each other with mutual respect and regard, and our bilateral relations are developing resolutely,” Yi said. He also conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to the Armenian President.

During the meeting the parties also discussed the expansion of commercial ties, prospects of cooperation within the One Belt One Road initiative, as well as development of partnership in the new technology, education and science sectors.

