Iran offers Persian Gulf countries to sign non-aggression pact

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Iran has offered countries of the Persian Gulf to sign a non-aggression pact amid heightened tensions in the region.

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif made the proposal during a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Alhakim, according to RIA Novosti.

Zarif emphasized that Iran wants to have excellent relations with Persian Gulf countries and welcomes any proposal on de-escalating the tension.

Earlier a source close to the Iraqi Prime Minister told RIA Novosti that Iraq, together with Russia and 4 other countries, is mediating the resolution of the conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan