Armenia and China sign visa waiver, extradition treaty during FM Wang Yi’s Yerevan visit

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Yerevan. Yi also serves as Sate Councilor of China.

After the meeting the sides signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for ordinary passport holders.

Armenia and China also signed a treaty on extradition and a protocol for food safety, veterinary sector and plant protection on honey exported from Armenia to China.

“We reconfirm our determination to develop our relations based on mutual respect between our two nations. As old civilizations, we know each other well,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

