Pashinyan congratulates Georgia on National Holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated his Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze on the Georgian National Holiday.

“I cordially congratulate you and the good people of Georgia on the national holiday of Georgia, the State Independence Reinstatement Day”, Pashinyan said in a message sent to Bakhtadze.

“The centuries-old Armenian-Georgian ties of friendship have always been distinguished by mutual respect and trust, which is a solid basis for the furtherance and expansion of our multifaceted agenda.

On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation of our regular meetings and discussions, which add new quality and content to our cooperation. I am confident that the high-level Armenian-Georgian relations will continue to strengthen in the best interest of our peoples.

I wish you all the best and every success, as well as happiness, prosperity and progress to the brotherly people of Georgia.”

