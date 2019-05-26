ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important events of the passing week.

Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitment by holding large-scale military drills without notifying in advance – Armenia MFA

Newly elected President of Ukraine receives Armenian Deputy PM

Armenia, China to have visa-free regime: Agreement reached during Pashinyan’s recent visit to PRC

IMF Executive Board approves US$248.2 million Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia

Government makes decision to raise servicemen’s salaries

Gallup survey: 74.1% of respondents positively assess last 100 days of activity of Pashinyan’s government

Time to carry out surgical interventions in judicial system – Pashinyan

Lawyer informs about stay of proceedings in the case of Kocharyan and others and sending them to Constitutional Court

Prosecutor General's office appeals decision of suspending proceeding of Kocharyan's and others' case, and changing Kocharyan's preventive measure

“My step” bloc parliamentary faction to develop draft law for vetting

EU assesses Pashinyan's announcement firm commitment for carrying out reforms and expresses comprehensive support

President of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan’s interview to ARMENPRESS

Media outlets should write interestingly about the important: ARMENPRESS Director participates in 14th Belarusian International Media Forum

Russia-based Armenian businessmen invest 100,000,000 drams in Kotayk road construction

First ever Armenian made TVs to hit market soon in monumental and historic industrial leap

Military cadets save passengers from burning trolleybus in Yerevan

Entire Cabinet to be issued electric vehicles as Armenia develops monumental environmental project

PM Pashinyan hosts school graduates from frontier towns of Armenia

ARMENPRESS congratulates ARTSAKHPRESS wishing new creative achievements

Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as President of Ukraine

Charles Aznavour memorial plaque inaugurated at first Paris apartment building of Aznavour family

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Baku Europa League final, Arsenal confirms

"Scandal", "Completely unacceptable" - Mkhitaryan’s Baku problem enters British parliament as opposition slams Her Majesty’s Government, UEFA