ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important events of the passing week.

 

Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitment by holding large-scale military drills without notifying in advance – Armenia MFA

 

 

Newly elected President of Ukraine receives Armenian Deputy PM

 

 

Armenia, China to have visa-free regime: Agreement reached during Pashinyan’s recent visit to PRC

 

 

IMF Executive Board approves US$248.2 million Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia

 

 

Government makes decision to raise servicemen’s salaries

 

 

Gallup survey: 74.1% of respondents positively assess last 100 days of activity of Pashinyan’s government

Time to carry out surgical interventions in judicial system – Pashinyan

 

 

Lawyer informs about stay of proceedings in the case of Kocharyan and others and sending them to Constitutional Court  

Prosecutor General's office appeals decision of suspending proceeding of Kocharyan's and others' case, and changing Kocharyan's preventive measure

 

 

“My step” bloc parliamentary faction to develop draft law for vetting

 

 

EU assesses Pashinyan's announcement firm commitment for carrying out reforms and expresses comprehensive support

 

 

President of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan’s interview to ARMENPRESS

 

 

Media outlets should write interestingly about the important: ARMENPRESS Director participates in 14th Belarusian International Media Forum

 

 

Russia-based Armenian businessmen invest 100,000,000 drams in Kotayk road construction

 

 

First ever Armenian made TVs to hit market soon in monumental and historic industrial leap

 

 

Military cadets save passengers from burning trolleybus in Yerevan

 

Entire Cabinet to be issued electric vehicles as Armenia develops monumental environmental project

 

 

PM Pashinyan hosts school graduates from frontier towns of Armenia

 

 

ARMENPRESS congratulates ARTSAKHPRESS wishing new creative achievements

 

 

Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as President of Ukraine

 

 

Charles Aznavour memorial plaque inaugurated at first Paris apartment building of Aznavour family

 

 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Baku Europa League final, Arsenal confirms

"Scandal", "Completely unacceptable" - Mkhitaryan’s Baku problem enters British parliament as opposition slams Her Majesty’s Government, UEFA




