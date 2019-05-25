Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 120 times during passing week

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 120 times on the contact line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing forced during the period of May 19-25, during which over 1000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from weapons of different calibers.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani side also used automatic grenade machine (2 projectiles) on May 20 in the souther section of the front line.

The front line units of the Defense Army continue to confidently cary out their military duty, taking preventive measures in case of necessity.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

