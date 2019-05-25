President Sarkissian congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sargsyan congratulated Abdullah II on the national holiday of the country, the Independence Day. He expressed confidence that the developing friendly relations between Armenia and Jordan will enter a new stage.

President Sarkissian wished success to King Abdullah II and lasting peace and welfare to the friendly people of Jordan.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

