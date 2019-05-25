Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Jordan’s King on Independence Day


YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Jordan’s Independence Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Prime Minister’s Office, the message reads, in part:

“I warmly congratulate you on the national holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - Independence Day.

The peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions as evidenced by the availability of a vibrant centuries-old Armenian community in Jordan.

I am hopeful that the mutually beneficial Armenian-Jordanian cooperation will continue to strengthen and deepen in the best interest of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you robust health and every success, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Jordan.”

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




