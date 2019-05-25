European Stocks - 24-05-19

MOSCOW, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 24 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.49% to 12011.04 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.67% to 5316.51 points, British FTSE is up by 0.65% to 7277.73 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.29% to 1279.11 points.