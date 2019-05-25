Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-19


LONDON, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 may:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.38% to $1795.00, copper price up by 0.90% to $5950.00, lead price up by 2.01% to $1830.00, nickel price up by 2.69% to $12200.00, tin price down by 0.54% to $19245.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $2545.50, molybdenum price up by 1.26% to $26455.00, cobalt price down by 2.86% to $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




