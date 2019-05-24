Armenian “Zinar” and Russian “Voentorg” companies sign memorandum of cooperation  

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the delegation of Russian Defense Ministry’s “Voentorg” company led by its executive director Vladimir Pavlov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, a broad scope of issues referring to bilateral cooperation was discussed during the meeting.

Based on the results of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between “Zinar” company of the Armenian Defense Ministry and and “Voentorg” company of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the sidelines of the working visit, the Russian delegation also visited the Russian 102 military base and Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan