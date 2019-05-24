Explosion takes place in Lyon center
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. At least 8 people have suffered injuries as a result of an explosion in the center of Lyon city in France., ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs, citing French Le Progres.
The explosion took place on May 24 on Lyon’s Victor Hugo Street. The periodical notes there is 8-year old child among the injured.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
