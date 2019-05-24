PM Pashinyan hosts school graduates from frontier towns of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Dozens of school graduates from bordering towns of Armenia have arrived at the official residence of the Prime Minister to celebrate the Last Bell, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan informed on a Facebook live broadcast.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the graduates on the occasion of the Last Bell and assured that new opportunities for living and creating in Armenia will be created.

“I want to congratulate all our graduates on the occasion of the Last Bell, wishing them all the best in the new stage of their lives”.

Addressing the graduates, who are at the moment at celebration parties, hoped that they will do everything correctly and avoid unwanted incidents.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan