Russian financial corporation re-nominates Robert Kocharyan as Independent Director

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian SISTEMA financial corporation, a major private investor, has re-nominated Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan to serve on its Board of Directors as Independent Director.

Kocharyan is an Independent Director and Chairman of the Nomination, Remuneration and Governance Committee of SISTEMA since 2009.

According to a news release by Kocharyan’s Facebook page, the composition of the Board of Directors will be approved on June 29 during an annual meeting of stakeholders.

Kocharyan, who was President of Armenia from 1998 to 2008, is currently under criminal prosecution in Armenia regarding the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan. The case is currently suspended pending further proceedings from the Constitutional Court.

