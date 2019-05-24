Armenian NSS chief, Georgian counterpart discuss cooperation prospects of security services in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan on May 24 met with Head of the State Security Service of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri in Yerevan, the NSS of Armenia told Armenpress.

During the meeting the security service chiefs discussed the cooperation prospects between the two structures, the ongoing regional developments, as well as a number of issues of bilateral interest.

The officials also touched upon issues on developing the partnership between the security services, exchanging information and experience.

They highlighted the importance of steadily developing and deepening the relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan