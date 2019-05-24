Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Armenia’s Ambassador to Vietnam and Philippines relieved from position


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the Presidential decree, Raisa Vardanyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Philippines, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

