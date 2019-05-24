Tigran Gevorgyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Jordan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of the Armenian President, Tigran Gevorgyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Jordan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Tigran Gevorgyan also serves as Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria.

His residence is in Damascus.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

