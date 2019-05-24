Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Tigran Gevorgyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Jordan


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of the Armenian President, Tigran Gevorgyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Jordan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Tigran Gevorgyan also serves as Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria.

His residence is in Damascus.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration