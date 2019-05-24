Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan to concurrently cover Tajikistan


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan will also cover Tajikistan.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan recommended the appointment of Badalyan as Ambassador to Tajikistan and on May 24 President Armen Sarkissian approved the proposalm the President's Office said in a news release. 

