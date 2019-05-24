Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan to concurrently cover Tajikistan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan will also cover Tajikistan.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan recommended the appointment of Badalyan as Ambassador to Tajikistan and on May 24 President Armen Sarkissian approved the proposalm the President's Office said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan