Judge who released Kocharyan from custody “files report on crime” to authorities

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Davit Grigoryan, a judge at the Avan and Nor Nork District court of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, who was presiding over the trial of ex-President Robert Kocharyan, has filed a report on a crime to the General Prosecution.

The General Prosecution did not elaborate what Grigoryan’s report is alleging and whether or not it concerns the former president's case.

Grigoryan is the judge who released Kocharyan from custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan