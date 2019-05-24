Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when travelling in more than 50 countries

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Ucom comes up with an attractive offer for its mobile subscribers travelling in more than 50 countries, who can now benefit from affordable internet bundles in roaming. Those Ucom mobile subscribers who travel to have rest in Europe this summer, particularly to Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, France or other well-known coastal countries, such as Georgia, Egypt or UAE, can activate one of the “Internet in Roaming” bundles and enjoy a more affordable roaming rate starting from 6.4 AMD per 1 MB, Ucom told Armenpress.

“In order to always stay in touch with their close ones, Ucom mobile subscribers can activate 100 MB bundle by dialing *121*10# and paying 1200 drams. To activate the internet bundle of 300 MB the subscribers should dial *121*11#, by paying 3000 drams. And the internet bundle of 1 GB gets activated upon dialing *121*12# at the rate of 6500 drams instead of the previous 8000 drams. The validity of the bundles is 30 days”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Just before departure from Armenia, the subscribers should dial *121# to activate the roaming service, and by following the instructions, select one of the bundles suggested. And in case the roaming service is already active, one should just dial the activation code of the preferred bundle.