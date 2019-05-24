Armenian Parliament begins hearings on transitional justice

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary hearings on the Prospects of the Use of Transitional Justice Tools in Armenia have launched today.

The hearings have been convened by the initiative of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

The topic of the transitional justice has become a subject of heated discussions among the public, political and professional circles in Armenia since May 2018.

Speaker Mirzoyan has repeatedly stated that taking into account the expectations and great interest within the public, as well as the sensitivity of the issue, broad public discussions will launch after the preliminary examination of the topic on the assessment of the necessity of the transitional justice in Armenia, the prospects of applying its tools and its possible forms.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan