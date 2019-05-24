Education minister congratulates graduates on Last Bell

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed school graduates today, May 24th, as thousands of children are entering a new phase of their lives.

Around 19000 are celebrating the symbolic Last Bell ceremony today in Armenia.

“Dear graduates, I am sure that this day is unforgettable and important for us all, because it is a unique milestone between childhood and adolescence memories and a more mature life,” Harutyunyan said in a statement.

“Today, you are entering big life in a new country, in Armenia that has entered new times, and I am sure that you will realize your goals and dreams more easily and smoothly. This requires you having fundamental knowledge and resolute will,” he said, wishing the school graduates festive mood, good luck and vigor for making great changes.

Harutyunyan also addressed teachers, who today are farewelling another generation educated by them to mature life, who “will provide the development of our country and build the future of our dreams”.

“Congratulating all graduates, teachers and parents of Armenia and the Diaspora on the occasion of the last class, I wish you festive high mood, vigor for making great changes and good luck,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan