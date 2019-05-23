PM Pashinyan congratulates Narendra Modi on being re-elected Prime Minister of India

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Narendra Modi on the occasion of being re-elected Prime Minister Of India.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I cordially congratulate you on being re-elected Prime Minister of India. The people of India reaffirmed its support to your programs by its vote and its confidence in your principles of leadership. I wish you continuous success and new horizons on your path to leading India to unprecedented rise.

The firm friendship between our peoples dating back centuries ago has been steadily developing since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I am glad to point out our effective cooperation in trade, tourism and education. Recently our counties initiated also cooperation in military-technical sphere, which gives new quality to bilateral relations. I am confident that the deepening of mutual trust between our peoples will serve as firm basis for discovering new mutually beneficial perspectives and promising cooperation directions.

I am pleased to invite you to pay a state visit to Armenia at any time convenient for you to discuss and strengthen the developments on Armenian-Indian agenda”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan