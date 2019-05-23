ARMENPRESS congratulates ARTSAKHPRESS wishing new creative achievements

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. ARTSAKHPRESS news agency celebrates 5th anniversary of establishment on May 23. ARMENPRESS news agency congratulates its partner in Artsakh, wishing new creative achievements and success.

One year ago, on May 23, 2015, when ARTSAKHPRESS was marking the 1st year of establishment, ARMENPRESS and ATSAKHPRESS signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan