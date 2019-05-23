Prosecutor General's office appeals decision of suspending proceeding of Kocharyan's and others' case, and changing Kocharyan's preventive measure

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has appealed the 2 decisions made by David Grigoryan, a judge of Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction, head of public relations department of Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

''The Prosecutor General's Office today appealed the 2 decisions of Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction over the case of Kocharyan and others. The first is about suspending the proceeding and sending the case to the Constitutional Court and the second is about changing Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure», Khachatryan said.

On May 18 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was released from jail thank to the personal guarantee of the incumbent and former Presidents of Artsakh. Two days later the court suspended the proceeding of the criminal case with Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov as defendants and sent it to the Constitutional Court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan