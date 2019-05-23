Media outlets should write interestingly about the important: ARMENPRESS Director participates in 14th Belarusian International Media Forum

MINSK, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS/BelTA: State media outlets should interestingly present the important events, Aram Ananyan – Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency, said during the plenary session of the 14th Belarusian International Media Forum “Partnership for the Future: Journalism and Social Security” in Minsk.

“We are talking a lot about the commercialization of media resources. The mass media are trying to write about what is interesting to an investor, public, political or international force which made an investment in that company. In this sense a great and good opportunity opens for the state information resources: we must write interestingly about the important. Our function is to do so that the citizens, who live in our countries, make a conscious choice in order to know where the state, the society are moving on so that they will feel protected”, Aram Ananyan said.

The Director of ARMENPRESS added that the guarantee of the demand for media outlets is to provide true information. “Not lying is the main principle of the contemporary journalism. It is first of all a great responsibility for a state media outlet, only in this way we can become demanded”, he said.

The 14th Belarusian International Media Forum is attended by over 250 state and public figures, diplomats, experts, media representatives, journalists from more than 25 countries of the world.

During the Forum discussions will be held on the media field, information security, the impact of social networks and blogs on the formation of public opinion. The current trends of online journalism and its role in solving the socio-political issues of the region will be discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






