Azerbaijani defense minister flees frontline after appearing under Armenian supervision

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces are ready to fulfill their objectives, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today when asked to comment on a recent flashmob-like threat made by Azerbaijani soldiers. The latter had posed for a bird’s eye photo, picturing the words “Next Step is Shushi”.

“Recently their Defense Minister stated that he will welcome the Armenian Defense Minister in Yerevan, but in reality recently he [Azerbaijani Defense Minister] had fled after coming to the frontline and appearing under supervision of our troops,” Grigoryan said.

According to Grigoryan, these flashmobs are of no danger and will not have any affect.

